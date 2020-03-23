Schnucks, Dierbergs installing plexiglass panels at checkouts to protect workers, customers from coronavirus

Schnuck and Dierberg markets are installing temporary plexiglass window panels in checkout lanes to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Both were installing them today.

Schnucks said shoppers also can expect to see some of the partitions at pharmacy and service counters, and installation is set to be complete within a week.

Dierbergs expects to be done by Tuesday.

"While it is easier to practice social distancing in our aisles and other areas of the store, it can be more challenging at our checkout lanes and service counters," Schnucks said in a statement. "This added level of protection provides additional safety for our teammates and customers. We will continue to evaluate protective measures as the situation evolves."

Jim LeGrand, owner of LeGrand’s Market and Catering in St. Louis Hills, installed on Thursday 3-foot by 4-foot plexiglass panes from the ceiling over checkout counters and in front of the deli where customers order sandwiches.

He came up with the idea as he lay awake, thinking of what he could do to keep all people in the store safe — a decision he had to make quickly.

"The whole thing of this is trying to come up with a whole new plan practically overnight," LeGrand said.

He said he has a limited supply of masks in stock and is trying to decide when employees will start wearing them. They’ve been using latex gloves for one week and are carrying out groceries curbside to customers who request it.

Save A Lot said it is looking at implementing similar protective measures in the coming days.

