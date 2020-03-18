Schnucks, Dierbergs set aside hour for older shoppers as grocers adjust hours

Schnuck and Dierberg markets have set aside an hour in the morning for shoppers age 60 and above, who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

Schnucks has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those shoppers; Dierbergs has set its hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. People with compromised immune systems also will be allowed to shop then.

Fields Foods set a similar time for older shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at its store on Lafayette Avenue.

And Target is reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for "vulnerable guests," as well as closing all stores at 9 p.m. at the latest.

Grocers have trimmed their hours to add time to re-stock inventory and clean.

All Dierbergs locations are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Aldi store are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores may need to close temporarily during the day.

Dollar General is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour each store is open be only for senior customers, who are most vulnerable to being seriously sickened by the coronavirus. Stores will close one hour early.

Trader Joe's stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All Schnucks stores, except for the Culinaria downtown, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and three will close for a few days. The stores in Shrewsbury, Lemay and Alton were set to close Monday night, with a tentative reopening set for 6 a.m. Thursday. Culinaria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday.