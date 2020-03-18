Schnucks, Dierbergs set aside hour for older shoppers as grocers adjust hours

Schnuck and Dierberg markets have set aside an hour in the morning for shoppers age 60 and above, who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.
Schnucks has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for those shoppers; Dierbergs has set its hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. People with compromised immune systems also will be allowed to shop then.
Fields Foods set a similar time for older shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at its store on Lafayette Avenue.
And Target is reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for "vulnerable guests," as well as closing all stores at 9 p.m. at the latest.
Grocers have trimmed their hours to add time to re-stock inventory and clean.
All Dierbergs locations are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Aldi store are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some stores may need to close temporarily during the day.
Dollar General is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour each store is open be only for senior customers, who are most vulnerable to being seriously sickened by the coronavirus. Stores will close one hour early.
Trader Joe's stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All Schnucks stores, except for the Culinaria downtown, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and three will close for a few days. The stores in Shrewsbury, Lemay and Alton were set to close Monday night, with a tentative reopening set for 6 a.m. Thursday. Culinaria will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturday and Sunday.
Schnucks also is closing 81 of its 112 Schnucks customer service centers indefinitely so employees who had worked behind those counters can assist at checkouts.
The following 32 customer-service locations will remain open daily, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers and lottery.
In Missouri:
• Bridgeton: 11253 St. Charles Rock Road
• Cape Girardeau: 19 South Kingshighway
• Ferguson: 49 North Florissant Road
• Charbonier: 2183 Charbonier Road in Florissant
• Florissant: 8200 North Lindbergh Boulevard
• Shackelford: 1160 Shackelford Road in Florissant
• Cross Keys: 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant
• Grandview: 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant
• Dillon: #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza in High Ridge
• Westfall Plaza: 8037 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings
• Overland: 9074 Overland Plaza
• Ladue: 8867 Ladue Road
• Arsenal: 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis
• City Plaza: 3431 Union Boulevard in St. Louis
• Hampton Village: 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis
• Lindell: 4171 Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis
• Loughborough: 1020 Loughborough Avenue in St. Louis
• Richmond Center: 6600 Clayton Road
• Sierra Vista: 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza in St. Louis
• South City: 3430 South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis
• St. John: 9070 St. Charles Rock Road
• University City: 6920 Olive Boulevard
In the Metro East:
• Alton: 2811 Homer Adams Parkway
• Carlyle: 800 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville
• Cahokia: 1615 Camp Jackson Road
• Fairview Heights: 625 Lincoln Highway
• Granite City: 3100 Madison Avenue
UPDATED at 8:12 a.m. with information on Dierberg Markets hours, other grocery stores.