Schnuck Markets Inc. is expanding its curbside grocery pickup to more stores.
The grocery chain said this week that 30 St. Louis area Schnucks stores now offer curbside pickup. The service was first rolled out at four stores in late 2018.
Partnering with Instacart, Schnucks' curbside service allows customers to order products online and have their groceries delivered to their vehicle without having to enter the store. The service is free for Schnucks Delivers Express members and $1.99 for nonmembers.
St. Louis area Schnucks stores offering curbside pickup:
● 2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
● 501 Belt Line Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
● 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
● 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
● 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
● 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
● 141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
● 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
● 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
● 3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
● 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
● 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
● 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
● 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
● 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
● 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
● 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
● 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
● 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
● 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
● 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
● 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
● 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
● 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
● 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119