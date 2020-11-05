Schnucks expands curbside pickup in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Illinois

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. announced on Thursday it is adding curbside pickup at 10 stores in the St. Louis area:
- 10070 Gravois Road in Affton
- 9540 Watson Road in Crestwood
- 7909 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie
- 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant
- 20 Dillon Plaza Drive in High Ridge
- 8867 Ladue Road in Ladue
- 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis
- 1393 Big Bend Road in Twin Oaks
- 3100 Madison Avenue in Granite City
- 907 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois
The new services will roll out this week and next. Schnucks will then have 70 stores with curbside.
Curbside costs $3.99 for orders under $35; Schnucks is temporarily waiving the $1.99 pickup fee for orders of $35 or more.
“This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions,” said Schnucks E-Commerce Manager Karin Goldkamp.
For more, go to schnucksdelivers.com.
