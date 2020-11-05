Schnucks expands curbside pickup in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Illinois

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — ​Schnuck Markets Inc. announced on Thursday it is adding curbside pickup at 10 stores in the St. Louis area:

10070 Gravois Road in Affton

9540 Watson Road in Crestwood

7909 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie

74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant

20 Dillon Plaza Drive in High Ridge

8867 Ladue Road in Ladue

60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis

1393 Big Bend Road in Twin Oaks

3100 Madison Avenue in Granite City

907 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois

The new services will roll out this week and next. Schnucks will then have 70 stores with curbside.

Curbside costs $3.99 for orders under $35; Schnucks is temporarily waiving the $1.99 pickup fee for orders of $35 or more.

“This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions,” said Schnucks E-Commerce Manager Karin Goldkamp.

For more, go to ​schnucksdelivers.com.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.