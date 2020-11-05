 Skip to main content
Schnucks expands curbside pickup in St. Louis County, Jefferson County, and Illinois
0 comments

Schnucks reopens Gravois Bluffs Shop 'n Save location

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop 'n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. "The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — ​Schnuck Markets Inc. announced on Thursday it is adding curbside pickup at 10 stores in the St. Louis area:

  • 10070 Gravois Road in Affton
  • 9540 Watson Road in Crestwood
  • 7909 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie
  • 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant
  • 20 Dillon Plaza Drive in High Ridge
  • 8867 Ladue Road in Ladue
  • 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis
  • 1393 Big Bend Road in Twin Oaks
  • 3100 Madison Avenue in Granite City
  • 907 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois

The new services will roll out this week and next. Schnucks will then have 70 stores with curbside.

Curbside costs $3.99 for orders under $35; Schnucks is temporarily waiving the $1.99 pickup fee for orders of $35 or more.

“This is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic when many customers, especially those that are high-risk, are taking additional precautions,” said Schnucks E-Commerce Manager Karin Goldkamp.

For more, go to ​schnucksdelivers.com.

 

