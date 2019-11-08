ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets Inc. is expanding curbside pickup to 59 grocery stores, including 38 in the St. Louis area.
Schnucks started offering these services a year ago at select stores, in partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery platform.
Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon said that customers have quickly come to appreciate the curbside pickup option, and the retailer will continue evaluating stores where it could be offered.
"There will be further expansion in the future," Simon said.
When a customers arrive at the store, they call a phone number alerting a Schnucks employee to deliver the order to the customer's car.
Customers are charged $3.99 for orders of $10 to $34.99, and $1.99 for orders of $35 or more. These charges are waived for Instacart members.
St. Louis area Schnucks locations now offering curbside pickup:
● 2811 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, Ill. 62002
● 15425 Manchester Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63011
● 2511 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, Mo. 63017
● 8800 Manchester Road, Brentwood, Mo. 63144
● 501 Beltline Road, Collinsville, Ill. 62234
● 1000 Columbia Centre, Columbia, Ill. 62236
● 2222 Troy Road, Edwardsville, Ill. 62025
● 2665 North Illinois Street, Swansea, Ill. 62226
● 3900 Vogel Road, Arnold, Mo. 63010
● 11253 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, Mo. 63044
● 141 Hilltown Village, Chesterfield, Mo. 63017
● 6083 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville, Mo. 63304
● 12756 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo. 63141
● 3029 Highway K, Dardenne Prairie, Mo. 63368
● 12332 Manchester Road, Des Peres, Mo. 63131
● 245 East 5th Street, Eureka, Mo. 63025
● 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton, Mo. 63026
● 1181 Gannon Plaza, Festus, Mo. 63028
● 13987 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant, Mo. 63033
● 8037 West Florissant Ave. Jennings, Mo. 63136
● 10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122
● 101 Civic Center Drive, Lake Saint Louis, Mo. 63367
● 2030 Dorsett Road, Maryland Heights, Mo. 63043
● 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, O’Fallon, Mo. 63366
● 9074 Overland Plaza, Overland, Mo. 63114
● 6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117
● 1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63303
● 4171 Lindell Blvd. St. Louis, Mo. 63108
● 5434 Southfield Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63123
● 4333 Butler Hill Road, St. Louis, Mo. 63128
● 5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, Mo. 63139
● 5519 Oakville Shopping Center, St. Louis, Mo. 63129
● 1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country, Mo. 63017
● 499 East Veterans Memorial Parkway, Warrenton, Mo. 63383
● 2073 Washington Crossing, Washington, Mo. 63090
● 1960 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Mo. 63385
● 8650 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, Mo. 63119
● 16580 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Mo. 63040