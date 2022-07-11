Schnucks expands DoorDash delivery

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets is expanding its partnership with DoorDash. What was once available through five Schnucks stores is now offered at 25.

For more than a year, the grocery store chain has delivered prepared foods from its deli department — rotisserie chicken, deli sandwiches, side salads and the like — through DoorDash, the company best known for delivering restaurant meals.

Customers who are within 3.7 miles of the following Schnucks locations are now eligible for delivery:

• Alton, 2811 Homer M. Adams Parkway

• Arnold, 3900 Vogel Road

• Ballwin, 15425 Manchester Road

• Ballwin, 2511 Kehrs Mill Road

• Brentwood, 8800 Manchester Road

• Collinsville, 501 Beltline Road

• Columbia, Illinois, 1000 Columbia Centre Drive

• Dardenne Prairie, 7909 Highway N

• Fenton, 45 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive

• Florissant, 8200 North Lindbergh Boulevard

• Maryland Heights, 2030 Dorsett Road

• St. Charles, 1950 Zumbehl Road

• St. Louis, 4171 Lindell Boulevard

• St. Louis, 1020 Loughborough Avenue

• St. Peters, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

• Swansea, 2665 North Illinois Street

• Webster Groves, 8650 Big Bend Boulevard

• Wentzville, 1960 Wentzville Parkway

The service is also available at locations in: Cape Girardeau; Columbia, Missouri; Bloomington, Illinois; Champaign, Illinois; Rockford, Illinois; Springfield, Illinois; and Evansville, Indiana.

Orders can be made either through the DoorDash app or through the DoorDash link on the Schnucks Rewards app. Orders are subject to taxes, delivery fees and service fees.