Schnucks extends evening hours at most stores, reversing winter cuts

Schnucks reopens Gravois Bluffs Shop 'n Save location

The Schnucks soldier greets Jackie Knitting, of Arnold, on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, just after the former Shop 'n Save location at Gravois Bluffs opened as a Schnucks grocery store. "I always came here when it was Shop 'n Save. I thought I'd try it out," said Knittig. Customers were offered celebratory cake and some were greeted by Schnuck Markets CEO Todd Schnuck. The soldier began as an ad campaign in 1968 - 50 years ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Hours at Schnucks are about to spring forward, too.

Starting Monday, most Schnucks stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time, and most meat, deli and seafood counters will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The changes add back hours cut in December. The Maryland Heights-based grocer said the changes made sense then amid a labor shortage and changing shopping patterns.

But now, with the days growing longer and spring and summer activities on the horizon, Schnucks is expecting to see more customers in the evenings, said Ted Schnuck, the company's executive vice president for supermarkets.

Stores in Downtown St. Louis, the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, Spanish Lake and Cahokia will maintain alternative hours.

Schnucks will host a companywide career fair across all 111 stores and the bakery plant in Vinita Park from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to a news release.

Schnucks also announced that all stores will again close for Easter on Sunday, April 17. Stores will reopen the next day.

