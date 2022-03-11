Schnucks extends evening hours at most stores, reversing winter cuts

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Hours at Schnucks are about to spring forward, too.

Starting Monday, most Schnucks stores will return to a 10 p.m. closing time, and most meat, deli and seafood counters will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

The changes add back hours cut in December. The Maryland Heights-based grocer said the changes made sense then amid a labor shortage and changing shopping patterns.

But now, with the days growing longer and spring and summer activities on the horizon, Schnucks is expecting to see more customers in the evenings, said Ted Schnuck, the company's executive vice president for supermarkets.

Stores in Downtown St. Louis, the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, Spanish Lake and Cahokia will maintain alternative hours.

Schnucks will host a companywide career fair across all 111 stores and the bakery plant in Vinita Park from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, March 31, according to a news release.

Schnucks also announced that all stores will again close for Easter on Sunday, April 17. Stores will reopen the next day.

