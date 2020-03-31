Schnucks grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19

UNIVERSITY CITY — A Schnucks grocery store worker has tested positive for COVID-19, the company said on Tuesday, and five other employees are self-quarantined.

The St. Louis County Health Department confirmed on Monday that a worker at Schnucks' University City store, at 6920 Olive Boulevard, tested positive, Schnucks said in a statement. The employee, whose position was not identified by Schnucks for privacy reasons, last worked at the store on Thursday and is now quarantined at home.

"Our thoughts are with our teammate and we are sending best wishes for a full and speedy recovery," Schnucks said in a statement. The grocer said all the employees were being paid.

Schnucks said the store was deep-cleaned and sanitized, per guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is open.

The county worked with the employee to identify those who may have been in close contact, Schnucks said. The company doesn't know of any others with symptoms, but has asked five employees to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution," it said.

Schnucks said it has a pay plan "to offer options to teammates based on their specific COVID-19 situations."

The store informed regular customers, in the University City Schnucks Rewards program, on Tuesday morning.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.