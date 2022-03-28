Schnucks holding career fair Thursday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. is looking to add some staff.
The local grocer is holding a career fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in all of its supermarkets and the Vinita Park bakery plant to hire for a variety of positions, most of which are part-time to start, according to a news release.
Schnucks is urging job seekers to apply online at www.schnucks.com/careers before the event.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today