Schnucks holding career fair Thursday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets, Inc. is looking to add some staff.

The local grocer is holding a career fair from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday in all of its supermarkets and the Vinita Park bakery plant to hire for a variety of positions, most of which are part-time to start, according to a news release.

Schnucks is urging job seekers to apply online at www.schnucks.com/careers before the event.

