 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schnucks launches fundraiser for tornado victims
0 comments

Schnucks launches fundraiser for tornado victims

{{featured_button_text}}

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said this week its customers can now help victims of last week's tornados at its register by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross' disaster relief fund. The fundraiser will run through Dec. 19.

Multiple tornados ripped through the area last Friday, leaving behind a path of destruction from St. Charles County to the Metro East that caused at least seven deaths and several injuries.

Six people died at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville when part of the structure collapsed.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Community groups want to derail Jefferson Bank deal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News