Schnucks launches fundraiser for tornado victims

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said this week its customers can now help victims of last week's tornados at its register by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar.

All donations will go to the American Red Cross' disaster relief fund. The fundraiser will run through Dec. 19.

Multiple tornados ripped through the area last Friday, leaving behind a path of destruction from St. Charles County to the Metro East that caused at least seven deaths and several injuries.

Six people died at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville when part of the structure collapsed.

