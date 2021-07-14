Schnucks, Macy’s plan St. Louis hiring events Thursday

Two retailers are looking to add staff in St. Louis on Thursday.
Schnucks is hosting a career fair from 1 to 5 p.m. across its supermarkets and its Overland bakery plant to hire for a variety of positions, most of which are part-time to start, according to a news release.
Department store retailer Macy’s is looking to hire about 230 employees in the St. Louis area with a similar approach.
Macy’s is encouraging applicants to visit macysjobs.com in advance of its hiring event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
