Schnucks, Macy’s plan St. Louis hiring events Thursday
Schnucks, Macy’s plan St. Louis hiring events Thursday

Vaccines for grocery store employees

Richmond Center Schnucks Assistant Produce Manager Austin Vonderhaar stocks avocados just before the 5 p.m. rush on Feb. 25.

Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins, Post-Dispatch

Two retailers are looking to add staff in St. Louis on Thursday.

Schnucks is hosting a career fair from 1 to 5 p.m. across its supermarkets and its Overland bakery plant to hire for a variety of positions, most of which are part-time to start, according to a news release.

Schnucks is urging job seekers to apply online at www.schnucks.com/careers before the event.

Department store retailer Macy’s is looking to hire about 230 employees in the St. Louis area with a similar approach.

Macy’s is encouraging applicants to visit macysjobs.com in advance of its hiring event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

