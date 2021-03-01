 Skip to main content
Schnucks partners with DoorDash for prepared food deliveries
Schnucks store

A Schnucks store is shown in a Post-Dispatch file photo.

 Post-Dispatch

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets is rolling out prepared food delivery through a partnership with restaurant delivery service DoorDash.

The St. Louis area grocery chain said customers will be able to order foods such as deli sandwiches, fried chicken or side dishes and salads. The company will initially use five stores to prepare the foods, and delivery is limited to customers within six miles of those locations:

  • Brentwood, 8800 Manchester Road 
  • Maryland Heights, 2030 Dorsett Road
  • St. Charles, 1950 Zumbehl Road
  • St. Louis, 4171 Lindell Boulevard
  • Town and Country, 1060 Woods Mill Road 

Customers can order through the DoorDash or Schnucks Rewards apps. Orders will typically be filled within 30 minutes, Schnucks said.

Maryland Heights-based Schnucks in 2017 began using Instacart for grocery delivery.

