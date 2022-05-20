 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Schnucks planning new store in Chesterfield Valley

  • 0
Schnucks planning new store in Chesterfield Valley

A proposed new Schnucks store in Chesterfield Valley is shown in renderings filed with the city of Chesterfield.

CHESTERFIELD — Schnuck Markets Inc. is working on plans for a new store in Chesterfield Valley, taking the place of a Babies 'R' Us between a Lowe's and a Sam's Club.

The grocer has already filed plans with the city for renovations and been approved, said city planner Shilpi Bharti.

Schnucks acknowledged the plans in a statement Friday. It did not say when it plans to open the store.

"We are hoping to finalize details soon and look forward to sharing more with our customers in the near future," the grocer said.

Patrick Willett and Evan Barnett of Pace Properties are representing the property owner in the transaction.

Steph Kukuljan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: McDonnells step up for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News