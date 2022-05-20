Schnucks planning new store in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD — Schnuck Markets Inc. is working on plans for a new store in Chesterfield Valley, taking the place of a Babies 'R' Us between a Lowe's and a Sam's Club.

The grocer has already filed plans with the city for renovations and been approved, said city planner Shilpi Bharti.

Schnucks acknowledged the plans in a statement Friday. It did not say when it plans to open the store.

"We are hoping to finalize details soon and look forward to sharing more with our customers in the near future," the grocer said.

Patrick Willett and Evan Barnett of Pace Properties are representing the property owner in the transaction.

Steph Kukuljan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

