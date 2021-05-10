 Skip to main content
Schnucks recalling ground beef sold in Des Peres Sunday afternoon
If you bought fresh ground beef at the Des Peres Schnucks Sunday afternoon, don't eat it until you read this.

In a news release Monday morning, the grocery store chain said four kinds of beef sold after 1:44 p.m. Sunday may contain plastic wrapper pieces.

If you bought any of the following varieties after that time with a sell-by date of May 10, you can return it to the store for a full refund or exchange:

  • 80/20 Chuck Ground Beef;
  • 90/10 Ground Sirloin;
  • 90/10 Fine Ground; and
  • 81/19 Fine Ground Beef.

Schnucks said it had not received any reports of related illness or injury as of Monday morning.

Anyone with questions can call 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

