Schnucks recalls a variety of bakery items because of packaging

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is recalling a variety of bakery items because they could contain plastic particles.

Schnucks announced Friday that its manufacturer, Genpak, notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the baked goods packaging.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness, Schnucks said in statement.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

The recalled items are the following:

Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832029

Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832159

Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832037