Schnucks recalls a variety of bakery items because of packaging
Schnucks store

A Schnucks store is shown in a Post-Dispatch file photo.

 Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is recalling a variety of bakery items because they could contain plastic particles.

Schnucks announced Friday that its manufacturer, Genpak, notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the baked goods packaging.

To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness, Schnucks said in statement.

Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

The recalled items are the following:

Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:

Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832029

Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832159

Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832037

Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832067

Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count

UPC: 4131832039

Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832026

Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832042

Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131832027

Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count

UPC: 4131831267

Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department)

UPC: 215232XXXXX

Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Cornbread Slice

UPC: 2520300XXXXX

Corn Bread

UPC: 4131831243

Butterflake Roll, 6 count

UPC: 252079XXXX

Schnucks customers at all stores except those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Gooey Butter Cake

UPC: 252224XXXXX

Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake

UPC: 252514XXXXX

Gooey Butter Cake Slice

UPC: 252529XXXXX

Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake

UPC: 252222XXXXX

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake

UPC: 252223XXXXX

Cherry Coffee Cake

UPC: 252228XXXXX

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice

UPC: 252231XXXXX

Apple Coffee Cake

UPC: 252230XXXXX

Old Fashioned Crumb Cake

UPC: 4131831309

Old Fashioned Cheesecake

UPC: 252221XXXXX

EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:

Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake

UPC: 4131832134

Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake

UPC: 4131832135

Butterflake Roll, 12 count

UPC: 251386XXXXX

Leah Thorsen • 314-340-8320

@leahthorsen on Twitter

lthorsen@post-dispatch.com

