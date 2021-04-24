Schnucks recalls a variety of bakery items because of packaging

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is recalling a variety of bakery items because they could contain plastic particles.
Schnucks announced Friday that its manufacturer, Genpak, notified the company that loose particles of plastic may be included in the baked goods packaging.
To date, there have been no reports of injury or illness, Schnucks said in statement.
Affected products may be returned to the nearest Schnucks store for a full refund or exchange. Customers with questions may contact the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
The recalled items are the following:
Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products purchased on or prior to April 16, 2021:
Gourmet Raisin Bran Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832029
Gourmet Lemon Blueberry Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832037
Gourmet Cranberry Orange Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832159
Gourmet Lemon Poppy Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832037
Gourmet Pumpkin Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832067
Gourmet Chocolate Muffins, Size: 4 count
UPC: 4131832039
Gourmet Blueberry Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832026
Gourmet Cinnamon Crumb Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832042
Gourmet Banana Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131832027
Gourmet Raspberry Muffins, 4 count
UPC: 4131831267
Petite Layer Fruit Pizza, 9 inch (Deli Department)
UPC: 215232XXXXX
Schnucks customers at all stores are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
Cornbread Slice
UPC: 2520300XXXXX
Corn Bread
UPC: 4131831243
Butterflake Roll, 6 count
UPC: 252079XXXX
Schnucks customers at all stores except those in Rockford, Ill., DeKalb, Ill., and Janesville, Wis. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
Gooey Butter Cake
UPC: 252224XXXXX
Old Fashioned Gooey Butter Cake
UPC: 252514XXXXX
Gooey Butter Cake Slice
UPC: 252529XXXXX
Cherry Cheese Coffee Cake
UPC: 252222XXXXX
Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Cake
UPC: 252223XXXXX
Cherry Coffee Cake
UPC: 252228XXXXX
Lemon Blueberry Gooey Butter Slice
UPC: 252231XXXXX
Apple Coffee Cake
UPC: 252230XXXXX
Old Fashioned Crumb Cake
UPC: 4131831309
Old Fashioned Cheesecake
UPC: 252221XXXXX
EatWell, A Natural Food Store by Schnucks, customers in Columbia, Mo. are urged to check for these products in plastic packaging purchased on or prior to April 23, 2021:
Raspberry Crumb Coffee Cake
UPC: 4131832134
Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake
UPC: 4131832135
Butterflake Roll, 12 count
UPC: 251386XXXXX
