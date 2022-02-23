 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Affton store

Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef bought between 2:44 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from its store at 10070 Gravois Road in Affton.

A news release said the product may contain pieces of plastic.

The Maryland Heights-based grocer said anyone who bought the beef with a sell-by date of Feb. 24 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Schnucks said there had been no reported illnesses or injuries, and that the incident was confined to one store. It also said anyone with questions could call 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

