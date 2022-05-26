 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Arnold store

  • 0

ARNOLD — Schnuck Markets Inc. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at its store at 3900 Vogel Road.

The grocer said the beef may contain pieces of a metal clip.

Customers who bought 73/27 ground beef, 80/20 chuck ground beef, 86/14 ground beef or 90/10 extra lean ground beef with a sell-by date of May 26 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

Customers with questions can call Schnucks at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Hawley's anti-Disney bill is a goofy idea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News