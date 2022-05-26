Schnucks recalls ground beef sold at Arnold store

ARNOLD — Schnuck Markets Inc. is recalling fresh ground beef purchased between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday at its store at 3900 Vogel Road.
The grocer said the beef may contain pieces of a metal clip.
Customers who bought 73/27 ground beef, 80/20 chuck ground beef, 86/14 ground beef or 90/10 extra lean ground beef with a sell-by date of May 26 should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.
Customers with questions can call Schnucks at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
