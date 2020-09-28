Schnucks recalls some ground beef sold at Hampton and Gravois store

ST. LOUIS — Schnuck Markets is recalling some fresh ground beef sold at its store at Hampton and Gravois avenues because it could contain black pieces of a meat soaker pad.

Customers who bought Schnucks fresh ground beef with a production time stamp after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 with a sell-by date of Sept. 28 should return it to the store at 7450 Hampton Avenue for a refund or exchange, the grocer said.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported and no other stores were affected. Customers with questions can call customer service at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

