Schnucks requiring employees to wear masks at some stores as COVID-19 rates rise

Masks are back

Liquor manager Rory Akers, prepares his weekly order, at the Schnucks in Wildwood on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Wildwood mayor has said the city will not be enforcing St. Louis County's mask mandate. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Schnuck Markets Inc. is requiring employees and vendors at select stores to wear masks as the rate of COVID-19 cases rise. 

All employees and vendors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, according to its the grocer's website. The stores include many in the St. Louis region as well as locations in Kansas and Illinois. 

Customers are not required to wear masks, though Schnucks said it strongly recommends them. The mask requirements comes as coronavirus rates are increasing.

Click here for a full list of Schnucks stores requiring masks. 

