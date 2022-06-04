Schnucks requiring employees to wear masks at some stores as COVID-19 rates rise

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Schnuck Markets Inc. is requiring employees and vendors at select stores to wear masks as the rate of COVID-19 cases rise.

All employees and vendors are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, according to its the grocer's website. The stores include many in the St. Louis region as well as locations in Kansas and Illinois.

Customers are not required to wear masks, though Schnucks said it strongly recommends them. The mask requirements comes as coronavirus rates are increasing.

Click here for a full list of Schnucks stores requiring masks.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.