Schnucks says to check for recalled Life Savers, Skittles gummies

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. is urging customers to check recent purchases of Skittles and Life Savers gummies following a recall from confectioner Mars Wrigley. 

Mars Wrigley says there may be very thin metal strands inside the gummies or loose in the packages. 

On the back of each package is a 10-digit manufacturing code; customers can check the first three digits to see if their product is affected. 

Schnucks customers are urged to check for:

  • Gummi Savers 5 Flavors – 7 ounces, with a manufacturing code starting with 136 or 139
  • Gummi Savers Sours – 7 ounces, with a manufacturing code  starting with a number between 136-138, 150-152, or 140, 147, or 149
  • Gummi Savers Mix Berry – 7 ounces, with a manufacturing code starting with a number between 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149-151, or 201
  • Skittles Gummies SHR SZ – 12 ounces, with a manufacturing code starting with a number between 139-218

Customers can return affected products to the nearest Schnucks for a full refund or exchange. Those with questions can also call 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

