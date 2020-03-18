You are the owner of this article.
Schnucks sets 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as time for older shoppers, closes 81 customer-service centers
Culinaria

The corner of Olive and 9th Street in front of the Culinaria at lunch time. Shot from the 4th floor of the Paul Brown Building. (File photo/Post-Dispatch)

 Stephanie S. Cordle

Schnuck Markets has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day as a time for shoppers age 60 and above, who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

Fields Foods set a similar time for older shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.  

Schnucks also is closing 81 of its 112 Schnucks customer service centers indefinitely so employees who had worked behind those counters can assist at checkouts. 

The following 32 customer-service locations will remain open daily, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers and lottery.

In Missouri: 

• Bridgeton: 11253 St. Charles Rock Road

• Cape Girardeau: 19 South Kingshighway

• Ferguson: 49 North Florissant Road

• Charbonier: 2183 Charbonier Road in Florissant

• Florissant: 8200 North Lindbergh Boulevard

• Shackelford: 1160 Shackelford Road in Florissant

• Cross Keys: 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant

• Grandview: 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant

• Dillon: #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza in High Ridge

• Westfall Plaza: 8037 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings

• Overland: 9074 Overland Plaza 

• Ladue: 8867 Ladue Road 

• Arsenal: 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis

• City Plaza: 3431 Union Boulevard in St. Louis

• Hampton Village: 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis

• Lindell: 4171 Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis

• Loughborough: 1020 Loughborough Avenue in St. Louis

• Richmond Center: 6600 Clayton Road 

• Sierra Vista: 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza in St. Louis

• South City: 3430 South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis

• St. John: 9070 St. Charles Rock Road 

• University City: 6920 Olive Boulevard

In the Metro East:

•  Alton: 2811 Homer Adams Parkway

• Carlyle: 800 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville

• Cahokia: 1615 Camp Jackson Road 

• Fairview Heights: 625 Lincoln Highway 

• Granite City: 3100 Madison Avenue

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




