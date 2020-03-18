Schnucks sets 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as time for older shoppers, closes 81 customer-service centers

Schnuck Markets has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day as a time for shoppers age 60 and above, who are most at risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.
Fields Foods set a similar time for older shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Schnucks also is closing 81 of its 112 Schnucks customer service centers indefinitely so employees who had worked behind those counters can assist at checkouts.
The following 32 customer-service locations will remain open daily, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer all services, including utility bill payment, money order purchases, wire transfers and lottery.
In Missouri:
• Bridgeton: 11253 St. Charles Rock Road
• Cape Girardeau: 19 South Kingshighway
• Ferguson: 49 North Florissant Road
• Charbonier: 2183 Charbonier Road in Florissant
• Florissant: 8200 North Lindbergh Boulevard
• Shackelford: 1160 Shackelford Road in Florissant
• Cross Keys: 13987 New Halls Ferry Road in Florissant
• Grandview: 74 Grandview Plaza in Florissant
• Dillon: #20 Gravois Dillon Plaza in High Ridge
• Westfall Plaza: 8037 West Florissant Avenue in Jennings
• Overland: 9074 Overland Plaza
• Ladue: 8867 Ladue Road
• Arsenal: 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis
• City Plaza: 3431 Union Boulevard in St. Louis
• Hampton Village: 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis
• Lindell: 4171 Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis
• Loughborough: 1020 Loughborough Avenue in St. Louis
• Richmond Center: 6600 Clayton Road
• Sierra Vista: 1589 Sierra Vista Plaza in St. Louis
• South City: 3430 South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis
• St. John: 9070 St. Charles Rock Road
• University City: 6920 Olive Boulevard
In the Metro East:
• Alton: 2811 Homer Adams Parkway
• Carlyle: 800 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville
• Cahokia: 1615 Camp Jackson Road
• Fairview Heights: 625 Lincoln Highway
• Granite City: 3100 Madison Avenue