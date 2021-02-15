Schnucks to close grocery stores at 8 p.m. Monday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said on Monday it would close several stores early to get customers and employees out of the snow and cold.

The grocer said it was closing stores at 8 p.m. on Monday in the St. Louis metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, and Cape Girardeau, plus in Carbondale and Centralia, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The stores will reopen on at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"We urge everyone to use extreme caution when traveling in this inclement weather," Schnucks said its release.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.