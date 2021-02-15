Schnucks to close grocery stores at 8 p.m. Monday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said on Monday it would close several stores early to get customers and employees out of the snow and cold.
The grocer said it was closing stores at 8 p.m. on Monday in the St. Louis metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, and Cape Girardeau, plus in Carbondale and Centralia, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana.
The stores will reopen on at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
"We urge everyone to use extreme caution when traveling in this inclement weather," Schnucks said its release.
From staff reports
