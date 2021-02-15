 Skip to main content
Schnucks to close grocery stores at 8 p.m. Monday
Snowfall in St. Louis

Holly Nagy of University City loads her groceries while heavy snow falls, Friday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Schnucks on Clayton Road in Richmond Heights. "I tried to go to the one in Ladue, but I couldn't find any place to park. And the checkout lines here back halfway down the aisles." Eight to 12 inches of snow are predicted to fall by Saturday evening. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Schnuck Markets Inc. said on Monday it would close several stores early to get customers and employees out of the snow and cold.

The grocer said it was closing stores at 8 p.m. on Monday in the St. Louis metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, and Cape Girardeau, plus in Carbondale and Centralia, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana.

The stores will reopen on at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"We urge everyone to use extreme caution when traveling in this inclement weather," Schnucks said its release.

