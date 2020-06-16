You are the owner of this article.
Schnucks to close its only store in Iowa
Darmstadt Crossing Shopping Center

Sansone Group bought the Darmstadt Crossing Shopping Center in Evansville, Ind., from Desco Group. 

 Sansone Group

Schnuck Markets will close its only store in Iowa this summer, the grocer said.

The 61,000-square-foot store in Bettendorf, one of the Quad Cities that straddle Illinois and Iowa roughly 250 miles north of St. Louis, opened in 2005. The grocer built the store in a newly redeveloped mall called Duck Creek Plaza.

Todd Schnuck, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement that the store was not profitable. 

Schnuck Markets operates 111 other stores in Missouri and Illinois, as well as one in Janesville, Wisconsin, and two in Evansville, Indiana. It's planning to open a new concept store called EatWell in Columbia, Missouri, this summer.

The Iowa store is set to close Aug. 16.

Its 80 employees will be offered transfers to other stores — the closest Schnucks grocery store is in Peoria, Illinois, which is 95 miles from Bettendorf. Severance packages will be given to employees who do not transfer.

