Schnucks to sell food from Crispy Edge, Revel Kitchen and Seoul Taco

Schnucks Markets on Wednesday will start selling food from three local restaurants as many fight to survive amid stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

The grocer said offerings will include "grab and go" options.

Crispy Edge products will be available at most stores in the area. The restaurant said on its Facebook page that five varieties of its potstickers, including cheeseburger dumpling, will be available in the freezer aisle at 50 local stores.

Food from Revel Kitchen will be available at the following stores:

• 9540 Watson Road in Crestwood

• 12332 Manchester Road in Des Peres

• 10233 Manchester Road in Kirkwood

• 8867 Ladue Road in Ladue

• 7355 Manchester Road in Maplewood

• 6600 Clayton Road in Richmond Heights

• 5055 Arsenal Street in St. Louis

• 10275 Clayton Road in St. Louis County

• 60 Hampton Village Plaza in St. Louis