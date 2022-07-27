 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schnucks will fry in Benson Hill's oil

ST. LOUIS — The cooking oil used by Schnucks grocery stores — they use it to fry chicken and fish — is now going to be provided by a St. Louis company.

Benson Hill makes Veri cooking oil from Midwest-grown, proprietary soybeans. According to a statement from the company, its soybeans are more sustainable than the seeds used to make canola oil.

The oil will be used at all 112 Schuncks stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

