Schnucks workers approve new union contract

ST. CHARLES — Schnucks union workers voted Wednesday night to approve a three-year contract with the grocer.

The agreement between Schnucks and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655 calls for raises exceeding 10% for some workers over the life of the contract, improved health insurance benefits the union says will come at no additional cost, and new provisions giving workers more power over their schedules.

“There are no negatives in this contract,” said Local 655 president David Cook.

The contract was approved with 330 members voting for it, and 262 rejecting it.

The contract covers more than 4,000 Schnucks employees in the region.