The
last full-line Sears store in the St. Louis area, at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, is scheduled to close.
The chain's parent company
said Wednesday that it will close 26 Sears and Kmart stores, including the Mid Rivers store and another Sears in Cape Girardeau, Mo., in late October. Liquidation sales will start about Aug. 15.
The notice said the retailer "cannot rule out additional store closures in the near term."
A
map on Sears' website shows three locations remaining in the St. Louis area: appliance outlet stores in Fairview Heights and Fenton and an authorized Sears Hometown dealer in Waterloo.
Sears: 1928 advertisement
Sears opened its first St. Louis stores, on South Grand and North Kingshighway, in 1928. They offered lots of great deals, as this Dec. 27, 1928 newspaper advertisement suggests: women's sateen bloomers for 69 cents; discontinued records, 7 cents; and tots' frocks, $2.79, were among the bargains. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 1928 photograph
The new Sears-Roebuck store at Grand Boulevard and Winnebago Street, which opened in September 1928. (Post-Dispatch archive photo)
Sears: 1937 advertisement
This ad, from Oct. 2, 1937, invited customers to meet the radio stars of a Sears-sponsored radio program, "Wake Up and Live," at the retailer's two city stores. WTMV broadcast from the Hotel Broadview in East St. Louis, on 1500 kHz on the AM dial in the 1930s, according to the
St. Louis Media History Foundation. (Post-Dispatch archives).
Sears: 1948 advertisement
The "greatest tire value Sears has ever offered" is featured in this May 16, 1948 advertisement for a new rayon cord Allstate premium tire. Buy one for just $14.25. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 1957 photograph
Part of the new Sears, Roebuck & Co. store in Crestwood, which opened in March 1957. It was the first store to open in the Crestwood Plaza Shopping Center. (Post-Dispatch archive photo)
Sears: 1958 advertisement
The first 1,500 lucky Sears shoppers in St. Louis could score a water-repellent Fieldmaster jacket made of "velvety soft imported suede" for just $10.88, according to this Sept. 24, 1958 advertisement. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 1968 advertisement
For just $4.33, Sears shoppers could buy a lightweight Tulip long-legged panty, featuring nylon and Lycra spandex that "firms you with the gentlest control," according to this advertisement published on Dec. 12, 1968. Note, too: Sears still had an East St. Louis location. (Post-Dispatch archives.)
Sears: 1976 photograph
The Sears at 1408 North Kingshighway, a sister building to the one on South Grand. The north city location closed in 1976 (when this photo was taken); the building still stands on Kingshighway. (Post-Dispatch archive photo)
Sears: 1978 advertisement
This Sears ad, published April 12, 1978, featured a $99.88 twin canopy bed, among other furniture bargains. It also listed seven St. Louis area Sears stores. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 1988 advertisement
This ad, published Aug. 1, 1988, promotes hearings aids at the six area Sears department stores. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 1989 photograph
Manager Larry Goldman outside the mall entrance to the Crestwood Sears after a "reopening" in 1989. (Post-Dispatch archive photo)
Sears: 1993 photograph
Sears, Roebuck and Co. appliance salesmen Phil Parker (left) and Bill Hammerle discuss their plans after learning in January 1993 that the store on South Grand Boulevard would close in March. Parker worked at the location 30 years; Hammerle, 24. (Post-Dispatch archive photo)
Sears: 1998 advertisement
This ad, published on Feb. 22, 1998, promotes women's casual attire, including a $21 denim jacket. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 2008 advertisement
This ad, from Nov. 7, 2008, advertised a clearance sale for the soon-to-close Sears at Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County. (Post-Dispatch archives)
Sears: 2018 photograph
The service and appliance pickup side of a shuttered Sears department store is photographed on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, outside Chesterfield Mall. In May 2018, Sears closed two area locations, at Chesterfield Mall, and South County Center. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
