SEC official warns Wall Street of risks associated with blank-check companies

WASHINGTON — A U.S. markets watchdog official on Wednesday warned dealmakers in the frothy blank-check market to follow the regulatory demands associated with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, amid concerns over problems with the capital-raising scheme.

The acting chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Munter, urged market participants to be wise in how they select and disclose details of their dealings with SPACs.

“We encourage stakeholders to consider the risks, complexities, and challenges related to SPAC mergers, including careful consideration of whether the target company has a clear, comprehensive plan to be prepared to be a public company,” he said in a statement.

SPACs are listed shell companies that raise funds to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

SPACs have surged globally to a record $170 billion this year, outstripping last year’s total of $157 billion, Refinitiv data showed.