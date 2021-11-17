 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SEC votes to put opposing board candidates on a single ballot
0 comments

SEC votes to put opposing board candidates on a single ballot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SEC to require brokers only to reveal financial conflicts

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, based in Washington, announced this week new regulations requiring brokers act in their clients' best interest. 

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to require a universal ballot in contested corporate board elections, replacing the current system of competing board lists.

Until now, shareholders who voted remotely in contested elections had to choose from a full slate of directors nominated by management or a competing set of nominees provided by an activist investor.

Unlike in countries such as Canada and Australia, investors in the United States could not mix and match from these competing lists unless they send a representative to vote in person at the annual meeting. The vast majority of corporate votes are cast remotely.

The SEC rule requires "universal" proxy cards listing all duly nominated director candidates, effectively allowing shareholders to mix and match.

Investor advocates say the former system favored management's nominees, because they are on the company-provided ballot. Other candidates submitted by investors are usually relegated to separate ballots.

Business groups say the status quo was efficient. They warned that a universal proxy card could lead to potential over-voting, more frequent disqualification of defective ballots and even shareholder confusion.

"It makes sense that shareholders should be able to see all the candidates in one place, just as they would in person. This is an important aspect of shareholder democracy," SEC Chair Gary Gensler said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bottom Line: China may force Biden’s hand on Pacific trade pact

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News