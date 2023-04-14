ST. LOUIS — The security company that raised concerns over the dangerous conditions at downtown's Railway Exchange Building alleges a firm connected to the property's absentee owner owes it over $25,000.

The parent company of Citizen’s Guard Security, Citizen's Investigation, filed suit against Triple Double Realty LLC on April 4 in St. Louis Circuit Court. Florida-based Triple Double Realty is owned by Andrew "Avi" Greenbaum, who also owns the Railway Exchange Building under Hudson Holdings.

Kevin Seltzer, an attorney for Citizen's Investigation, declined to comment. Greenbaum did not respond to a request for comment. Court records do not show an attorney for Triple Double Realty.

Citizen’s Guard Security was hired to patrol the vacant, 21-story Railway Exchange, at 615 Olive Street, in January after Greenbaum faced growing pressure from its lender and St. Louis officials to boost security, once the property was condemned for public safety hazards.

Security officers removed up to 40 people a day when they first started, Kenneth Knackstedt, regional manager of Citizen's Guard Security, previously said. But conditions had markedly improved by early March to where as few as one or two people were trespassing daily.

Yet Greenbaum was unsatisfied with the firm and replaced Citizen’s Guard Security in March, a Hudson representative has said.

Emails the Post-Dispatch obtained between Knackstedt and city officials depicted dangerous conditions at the 1.2 million-square-foot property, including drug use, criminal suspects hiding from police, people living in between floors and thieves using underground tunnels to access the building, among other reports.

Railway Exchange, a nearly century-old building, served as the headquarters of Famous-Barr parent May Department Stores before Macy’s acquired the company in 2005. Thousands of St. Louisans shopped there over the years before the retailer closed.

The last tenant left nearly a decade ago.

St. Louis condemns downtown’s Railway Exchange Building, setting stage for redo The condemnation of the Railway Exchange Building could eventually allow the city to take possession and clear the way for a long-awaited redevelopment.