Sen. Blunt says coronavirus immunity testing should be 'readily available' by Labor Day

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is hopeful that tests determining whether individuals have developed immunity to the new coronavirus strain will be widely available by the end of the summer.

During a briefing with the St. Louis Regional Chamber on Tuesday, Blunt, R-Mo., said tests to determine if an individual has had the virus that causes COVID-19 should be available in certain places by the end of April and "readily available to the tune of hundreds and millions of people in our country able to take that test sometime between now and Labor Day.”

“It’s generally believed that a significant number of Americans over the course of the last 90 days have had this," Blunt said. "They may have mistaken it for what was in their view a light case of the flu or something. There’s also a growing view that if you have had it, you can’t get it again, at least you can’t get it again in the foreseeable future.

“I certainly see that as one of the big steps toward getting people comfortable getting back out into the economy, comfortable doing the work they do," he added. "Maybe comfortable sending your son or daughter to college next fall to live in a dormitory if you know that they’ve already had this and are likely immune.”