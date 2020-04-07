Sen. Blunt says coronavirus immunity testing should be 'readily available' by Labor Day

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is hopeful that tests determining whether individuals have developed immunity to the new coronavirus strain will be widely available by the end of the summer.
During a briefing with the St. Louis Regional Chamber on Tuesday, Blunt, R-Mo., said tests to determine if an individual has had the virus that causes COVID-19 should be available in certain places by the end of April and "readily available to the tune of hundreds and millions of people in our country able to take that test sometime between now and Labor Day.”
“It’s generally believed that a significant number of Americans over the course of the last 90 days have had this," Blunt said. "They may have mistaken it for what was in their view a light case of the flu or something. There’s also a growing view that if you have had it, you can’t get it again, at least you can’t get it again in the foreseeable future.
"We hope that one of our groups makes such a significant discovery that it could be implemented very quickly to either mitigate the disease or disrupt transmission," said Michael Diamond, a professor of medicine at Washington University.
“I certainly see that as one of the big steps toward getting people comfortable getting back out into the economy, comfortable doing the work they do," he added. "Maybe comfortable sending your son or daughter to college next fall to live in a dormitory if you know that they’ve already had this and are likely immune.”
Blunt's office said the senator has been briefed by the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on serology testing developments.
Last week, the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Cellex Inc. for the first blood test for antibodies to the coronavirus, a type of test known as a serology test. The Centers for Disease Control has also begun testing to determine whether people have already had the coronavirus. Italy hopes such tests would allow it to issue licenses so people with antibodies could to return to work.
However, reliable tests for coronavirus antibodies are weeks if not months away. The United Kingdom has already run into issues with millions of antibody tests that aren't effective enough to be used for a mass-testing program. The Cellex test will need to be used in conjunction with other tests and can only be performed in laboratories certified to perform medium to high complexity tests.
It's not certain yet that antibodies confer immunity to the new coronavirus, but Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the head U.S. infectious disease expert, has said if the new coronavirus behaves like any other virus, it would be unlikely someone could be re-infected after contracting it and recovering.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.