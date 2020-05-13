Several St. Louis-area malls set to reopen Monday

Several retailers in West County and South County malls will reopen on Monday; others will reopen over the rest of the week, wrote CBL Properties spokesman Stacey Keating in an email. The malls' websites will list the retailers that plan to open, she said.

The West and South County malls are going to close certain areas, such as children's play areas, soft seating or gathering spaces and drinking fountains. Groups of more than 10 people will be prohibited. All mall staff, vendors and contractors will be required to wear masks; retailers are encouraged to have their employees wear masks.

Stores and restaurants will be required to follow government orders, including occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers and more frequent cleaning procedures, the malls' messages said.

The county’s order said businesses that are permitted to open must limit their occupancy to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet. Larger buildings can fill only 10% of their occupancy.

Keating said that individual stores will be enforcing occupancy restrictions at West and South County Malls.