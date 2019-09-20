ST. LOUIS — Shares of Peabody Energy sank Friday, hitting a record low since it emerged from bankruptcy, after the St. Louis-based coal giant announced it was terminating a cash tender offer to buy back $1 billion in debt.
“The company noted that, at this particular time, the debt markets do not accommodate a path toward completing the offers and achieving the company's refinancing objectives in an economic fashion,” Peabody said in a statement.
“The company intends to pursue alternative means to accomplish its longer-term objectives in a manner that adds value to the enterprise,” the company added.
Peabody shares fell 9 percent Friday to $15.49. The stock was as high as $46.86 in June 2018, about 14 months after Peabody emerged from bankruptcy protection in April 2017.
Shares of Creve Coeur-based Arch Coal also sank Friday, down 6 percent to $71.44.
Peabody and Arch — the two largest coal companies in the U.S. — in June announced a joint venture to mine coal in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin and in Colorado.
The deal included the combination of Peabody’s North Antelope Rochelle Mine and Arch Coal’s Black Thunder mine — adjacent surface-mining operations near Wright, Wyoming, that share a property line.
On Friday, Peabody issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the joint venture, saying it continues to progress through the regulatory process.