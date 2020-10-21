Shop at Schnucks over the weekend? You may have been double-charged.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Check your credit-card and bank statements if you shopped at a Schnucks store over the weekend and paid with a card — you may have been double-charged.

Schnuck Markets said that Worldpay, the company it contracts with for credit- and debit-card processing, experienced "a system issue" on Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18, causing some customers of several retailers to be charged twice for their purchases.

WorldPay confirmed with Schnucks that all customers who were double-charged had those charges reversed on Tuesday, the grocer said, but it could take up to 48 hours to process.

It was unclear Wednesday what other stores were affected.

