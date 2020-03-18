Detroit automakers agree to UAW request to shutter U.S. plants

The compromise is less costly than a full shutdown that would have forced the automakers to forego billions in revenue during the current quarter.

U.S. vehicle sales are likely to slow as consumers are urged, or forced, to stay home in many states. Slowing production could avoid building up inventories of vehicles that would have to be discounted later.

Ford said on Tuesday it had to temporarily stop production of sport utility vehicles at a plant in Chicago because of parts shortages.

The UAW said the automakers also agreed to "work with us in Washington, D.C., on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry."

The union’s statement did not elaborate on what it wants from the U.S. government, but a parade of industries is forming in the capital seeking assistance as coronavirus lockdowns threaten the economy.

Separately, GM and Ford disclosed Tuesday that they each have had one employee, both working at U.S. engineering centers, test positive for coronavirus. They marked the first confirmed cases of coronavirus among the automakers’ U.S. employees.

While GM said that its affected employee was based at its Michigan technical center, the UAW separately said the GM worker was a member of the union.