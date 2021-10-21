'Significant maintenance problem': Portion of Jamestown Mall floods after water main breaks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A portion of the shuttered Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County is underwater after burst pipes flooded several floors of the Sears building, officials said Thursday.
It's not clear when the water and fire suppression lines at the Sears building broke nor how much water was released. But officials with the St. Louis County Port Authority, which owns the mall, said the entire lower level of the Sears building is underwater and the first floor has at least 3 inches of water. Water has also spread outside of the building from 10 feet a week ago to 30 feet Thursday, port authority officials said during the agency's monthly meeting.
"It's a significant maintenance problem," said Jacqueline Wellington, who works for the port authority. "It's not an issue, it's a problem."
Plumbers were finally able to shut off water for the entire property, including to an outparcel, on Thursday. They determined that valves that would have shut off water only to a portion of the property were inoperable, port officials said. The water is expected to be off for three weeks.
The flooding is the latest setback for the port authority, which has tried to redevelop the 145-acre site near Missouri Highways 67 and 367. A Kansas City-based developer’s plans to turn the mall, which has been closed since 2014, into an industrial park were scrapped amid opposition by County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, who represents the area. Webb has said residents overwhelmingly prefer a mixed retail site or community center.
The port authority is now seeking to remediate and demolish the property and estimates it will spend between $5 million and $6 million to do so. It could seek to be reimbursed through American Recovery Plan Act funds, officials said.
"It is truly life-threatening," port authority Chairman John Maupin said of the mall's condition. "I don't see the end of it anytime soon."
Wellington said she wasn't sure how much it will cost the port to remove the water from the Sears building. There also is no water meter where the pipes burst.
The port would need to test the water for contaminants before any remediation could begin. The agency has not yet selected companies to perform the remediation and demolition. That work isn't expected to begin until early next year, officials said.
Last year, two fires damaged another portion of the Jamestown Mall. Firefighters discovered "large piles of furniture" on fire in the old Dillards and Macy's stores. The fires were under control within an hour.