'Significant maintenance problem': Portion of Jamestown Mall floods after water main breaks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A portion of the shuttered Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County is underwater after burst pipes flooded several floors of the Sears building, officials said Thursday.

It's not clear when the water and fire suppression lines at the Sears building broke nor how much water was released. But officials with the St. Louis County Port Authority, which owns the mall, said the entire lower level of the Sears building is underwater and the first floor has at least 3 inches of water. Water has also spread outside of the building from 10 feet a week ago to 30 feet Thursday, port authority officials said during the agency's monthly meeting.

"It's a significant maintenance problem," said Jacqueline Wellington, who works for the port authority. "It's not an issue, it's a problem."

Plumbers were finally able to shut off water for the entire property, including to an outparcel, on Thursday. They determined that valves that would have shut off water only to a portion of the property were inoperable, port officials said. The water is expected to be off for three weeks.

