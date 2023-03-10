NEW YORK — The U.S rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual during the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Silicon Valley, the nation’s 16th largest bank, failed after depositors — mostly technology workers and venture capital-backed companies — hurried to withdraw their money this week as anxiety over the bank’s situation spread.
Silicon Valley was heavily exposed to tech industry and there is little chance of contagion in the banking sector similar to the chaos in the months leading up to the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
In 2007, the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression rippled across the globe after mortgage-backed securities tied to ill-advised housing loans rippled from the U.S. to Asia and Europe. The panic on Wall Street led to the collapse of the storied Lehman Brothers, founded in 1847. Because major banks had major exposure to one another, it created a cascading disruption of the global financial system.
Major banks today have sufficient capital to avoid a similar situation, though the sector has been under pressure all week.
Silicon Valley Bank’s failure came with incredible speed, with some industry analysts on Friday suggesting it was a good company and still likely a wise investment. Silicon Valley Bank executives were looking to raise capital early Friday or find additional investors. But trading in its shares was halted before the opening bell due to extreme volatility.
Shortly before noon eastern time, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation moved to shutter the bank. Notably, the FDIC did not wait until the close of business to seize the bank, as is typical in an orderly wind down of a financial institution. The FDIC could not immediately find a buyer for the bank’s assets, signaling how fast depositors had cashed out. The bank’s deposits will now be locked up in receivership.
The bank had $209 billion in assets and $175.4 billion in deposits as the time of failure, the FDIC said in a statement. It was unclear how much of deposits was above the $250,000 insurance limit at the moment, but previous regulatory reports showed that much of Silicon Valley Bank’s deposits were above that limit.
The FDIC said deposits below the $250,000 limit would be available Monday morning.
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday announced plans to raise up to $1.75 billion in order to strengthen its capital position amid concerns about higher interest rates and the economy. Shares plunged 60% Thursday, and rocketed lower again Friday before the open of the Nasdaq where it is traded.
Silicon Valley is not small, holding $210 billion in assets. It acts as a major financial conduit for venture capital-backed companies, which have been hit hard in the past 18 months as the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates and made riskier tech assets less attractive to investors.
Venture capital-backed companies were reportedly being advised to pull at least two months’ worth of “burn” cash out of Silicon Valley Bank to cover their expenses. Typically VC-backed companies are not profitable and how quickly they use the cash they need to run their businesses — their so-called “burn rate” — is a typically important metric for investors.
Updated at 1:16 p.m.
SVB debacle sparks rush to defensive options on fears of contagion
NEW YORK (Reuters) — Traders piled in to defensive options on bank stocks on Friday, a day after a tumble in the shares of SVB Financial Group sparked worries over the lender’s stability and fueled a rout in the sector.
A California regulator shut Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as receiver, according to the agency’s statement. The shares were halted on Friday after tumbling as much as 66% in premarket trading.
With many stocks in the sector falling sharply on Friday, traders rushed in to defensive bets. The 30-day implied volatility on shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF, a measure of how much traders expect its shares to swing in the near term — jumped to a 1-year high of 44%, data from options analytics firm Trade Alert showed.
Investors also splurged on defensive options contracts in a wide range of financials in the last two sessions, including heavyweights such as UBS Group, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. and Charles Schwab, as well as smaller names such as Ally Financial and Ares Capital.
Though SVB’s troubles for now appear idiosyncratic to the firm, traders appeared on guard for the possibility that they could bode poorly for the broader sector as a campaign by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market.
“With fear of contagion in the regional banking sector, there was a slew of put buying in financials mostly using the options to protect against an about 10% decline in the underlying (shares),” said Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group.
Puts offer the right to sell shares at a fixed price in the future and are typically used by traders looking to guard against a drop in stock prices.
Shares of SVB, whose operating segments include Silicon Valley Bank, slumped over 50% on Thursday after the company announced a $1.75 billion share sale late the previous day. SVB is battling cash burn due to declining deposits from startups struggling with a venture capital funding drought.
SVB’s woes also knocked the banking sector on Friday as investors worried that more banks would incur heavy losses on their bond portfolios. Traders appear to expect the sector to remain volatile for some time. While most of the trading was concentrated in March through May expirations, some longer-dated trades extended out into the summer, Murphy said.
“Investors have re-rated banks on a sectoral basis, initiated a huge flight into the safety of short-term (Treasury) notes, and options pricing reflects those fears,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.
SVB’s troubles piled further pressure on the sector already hurting from a more than 80% slide in Silvergate Capital’s SI.N shares as the cryptocurrency-focused lender reels from losses following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
While investors had largely shrugged off Silvergate’s troubles as strictly crypto-related, “(SVB Financial Group) was a giant wake-up call about the effects of rising rates and an inverted yield curve,” Sosnick said.