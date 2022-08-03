Silicon Valley tech company opens downtown St. Louis office, aims to hire hundreds

ST. LOUIS — A Silicon Valley artificial intelligence company has opened an office in downtown St. Louis and has plans to more than double its local workforce.

Scale AI, which already employs 215 people locally, moved from its office near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport to 1227 Washington Avenue to better connect with the region's growing geospatial industry, said Mark Valentine, who leads Scale IA's federal government business.

Scale AI works in aggregating and annotating data, key steps in creating and improving AI technology. It has its fingerprint on much of the autonomous vehicle technology. It counts the U.S. Department of Defense, plus the Army and Air Force research labs as clients, among others, said Valentine.

The downtown location is prime, Valentine said, due to its proximity to geospatial hotspots like the Globe Building, 710 N Tucker Boulevard, Moonshot Labs at tech incubator T-REX, 911 Washington Avenue, and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's under-construction headquarters in nearby north St. Louis.

The company also plans to open an office at the Globe Building , he added.

"Many of our customers aspire or do work in or near the St. Louis area," Valentine said. "St. Louis has become the geospatial capital of the world in many ways."

Scale AI was founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang, then 19 years old, who serves as CEO.

The company has raised over $600 million in venture capital funds, according to a 2021 Wall Street Journal report, and has a $7.3 billion valuation.