Simon Property to close all malls, retail outlets as coronavirus spreads
Simon Property, owner of the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield, said Wednesday it will  close all malls, retail outlets as coronavirus spreads

 Simon Property Group Inc., the biggest mall operator in the United States, said on Wednesday it would temporarily close all its retail properties, including the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and The Galleria in Houston, Texas, to tackle the fast-spreading coronavirus.

"We are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Chief Executive Officer David Simon said in a statement.

The stores will be closed till March 29, the company said.

