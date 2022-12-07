Six small businesses receive $50,000 from UMSL

Six small businesses have each received $50,000 grants from a University of Missouri-St. Louis accelerator that's focused on boosting underrepresented entrepreneurs.
The companies will also take part in an eight-week business development program as part of being named to UMSL's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Accelerator.
The winners are:
B Juiced, a juice company
Fysiq, a fitness studio
Jakapa, a mobile app for skills building
Mr Fresh, which sells air fresheners
My Friends And I, a visual production company
Posie Pots, which sells self-watering planters.
The companies were chosen from 200 applicants.
The DEI Accelerator is sponsored by the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, Ameren, Edward Jones, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and other private donors, UMSL said.