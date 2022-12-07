 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six small businesses receive $50,000 from UMSL

Six small businesses have each received $50,000 grants from a University of Missouri-St. Louis accelerator that's focused on boosting underrepresented entrepreneurs. 

The companies will also take part in an eight-week business development program as part of being named to UMSL's Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Accelerator.

The winners are: 

B Juiced, a juice company

Fysiq, a fitness studio

Jakapa, a mobile app for skills building 

Mr Fresh, which sells air fresheners

My Friends And I, a visual production company

Posie Pots, which sells self-watering planters.  

The companies were chosen from 200 applicants. 

The DEI Accelerator is sponsored by the Anheuser-Busch Foundation, Ameren, Edward Jones, the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and other private donors, UMSL said. 

The Bottom Line: Emerson HQ decision looms as company restructures

