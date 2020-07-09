SLDC to begin disbursing $5,000 business grants, loosens requirements for loan fund

ST. LOUIS — An arm of the St. Louis Development Corp. will distribute $4 million in small business grants set aside from the city's $35.3 million share of federal CARES Act funding.

The St. Louis Local Development Company voted Thursday to begin disbursing the $5,000 grants, which businesses with fewer than 25 employees can apply for through the SLDC's website. Nonprofits, law firms, real estate agents and other professional service providers are not eligible. Half of the money is earmarked for the poorest parts of the city, generally the north side and southeast neighborhoods.

A five-person committee of SLDC employees appointed by director Otis Williams will review and approve grant requests.

Also Thursday, the Local Development Co. eased restrictions on businesses applying for financing through its two revolving loan funds, both established decades ago with federal money. The looser requirements, which will be in effect until May, are an effort by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help businesses impacted by the pandemic get credit more quickly.