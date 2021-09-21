‘Sleepy Webster isn’t so sleepy’: Businesses in path of $320 million development weigh future

Frane also is unhappy with the city. Webster in 2006 identified the area for redevelopment; by doing so, Frane said, it deterred some owners from investing in their property, which then led to conditions that prompted a consultant to deem the area blighted.

“It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Frane said.

Webster issued a request for proposals to remake the entire site in January 2020. The city picked SG Collaborative that February and has since held at least a half-dozen meetings about the project.

The developers, citing the cost of land acquisition and work to get the site ready for new construction, are seeking $35 million in incentives to make the project economically feasible.

They also need the site rezoned for mixed-use development. A planning commission meeting last week ended in a tie vote, 4-4, with no recommendation issued either in favor or against the project. Commissioner Scott Mueller recused himself.

“You’re asking for a rezoning (of) something we’ve never seen,” Commissioner Toni Hunt said during the three-hour meeting that turned prickly at times.