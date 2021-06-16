SLU receives $2 million grant to build residential hall for priests

ST. LOUIS ― St. Louis University is building a $16 million residential center for Jesuit priests working as professors and staff members. The university announced this week that it has received a $2 million grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation toward construction of the building.
The Jesuit Center will be on the north side of Laclede Avenue, just west of Spring Avenue. It will have 25 bedrooms for priests and guests and will feature a chapel, dining space and meeting rooms.
Dubbed a “challenge grant,” receipt of the $2 million is contingent on SLU raising the remaining capital to complete the project. So far, the university has raised $8.5 million.
“This challenge grant not only encourages SLU to reach out to our benefactors in support of the Jesuit Center but also confirms our many successes as a university, especially in this year of pandemic.” David Suwalsky, SLU vice president for mission and identity, said in a statement.
The university broke ground on the project April 6 and estimates that it will be completed in 18 to 20 months. BSI Constructors Inc. is the general contractor, and HKW Architects designed the building.
