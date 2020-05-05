SLUCare to furlough workers, cut costs

ST. LOUIS — Furloughs and other cost-cutting measures are expected at SLUCare Physician Group, the academic medical practice of St. Louis University.
University President Fred Pestello said in an email to students and staff Monday that SLU will post a deficit of more than $20 million for the fiscal year ending in June. SLUCare leadership sent another update to faculty and staff Monday, specifically on changes to the university's medical practice, which has seen patient volumes decline by more than 70%.
SLUCare will enact temporary furloughs for 130 employees, or about 11% of the total workforce. Leadership will take voluntary pay reductions.
Medical providers large and small have seen revenue slashed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rural, 25-bed hospitals and large health systems alike have felt increasing financial pressure as they spend more on protective equipment, and cancel elective procedures. Some doctors also suspect that patients are avoiding hospitals and clinics, even for needed care, out of fear that they will be exposed to the novel coronavirus.
"Suspending non-urgent and elective services was the right thing to do to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but it has had significant financial consequences for SLUCare," wrote Robert Wilmott, the dean of the medical school and vice president for medical affairs, in the update to employees.
Many clinical department chairs will take voluntary pay reductions of up to 10% in May and June, and some faculty salaries will be reduced 5% starting in July.
