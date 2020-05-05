SLUCare to furlough workers, cut costs

ST. LOUIS — Furloughs and other cost-cutting measures are expected at SLUCare Physician Group, the academic medical practice of St. Louis University.

University President Fred Pestello said in an email to students and staff Monday that SLU will post a deficit of more than $20 million for the fiscal year ending in June. SLUCare leadership sent another update to faculty and staff Monday, specifically on changes to the university's medical practice, which has seen patient volumes decline by more than 70%.

SLUCare will enact temporary furloughs for 130 employees, or about 11% of the total workforce. Leadership will take voluntary pay reductions.