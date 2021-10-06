Smaller markets, earlier starts: In the playoffs, MLB gives the best game times to the biggest clubs

The results: The game’s richest franchises — the New York Yankees and Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers — played less than 20% of their playoff games during the work week. The Yankees and Mets had less than 10% scheduled at those times.

At the other end of the spectrum, teams with the most postseason games on a workday, like the Rays (39.5%), Athletics (46.9%), Miami Marlins (57.1%), and Pittsburgh Pirates (60.0%), had lower Forbes values.

Even when adjusting out-of-time zone game times for hometown audiences, the Mets (15.2%), Yankees (16.0%), Cincinnati Reds (17.7%) and Cubs (20.0%) played the lowest percentages of postseason day games, with wealthy juggernauts like the Red Sox (25.9%) and Dodgers (28.7%) not far behind. And at the bottom of that list, again: the Pirates (60.0%), Toronto Blue Jays (61.9%), Marlins (64.3%) and Athletics (68.8%).

Meanwhile, the Dodgers (70.2%) and Angels (63.4%) had the sport’s highest percentages of their playoff games begin during the prime window between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the first pitch adjusted for the audience in their home time zone.

Several head-to-head examples bear out the trend, even in later rounds: