Smaller markets, earlier starts: In the playoffs, MLB gives the best game times to the biggest clubs

ST. LOUIS — Don’t expect a week of prime-time games should the Cardinals triumph against the West Coast powerhouses in this year’s Major League Baseball playoffs, which start this week.
If the Cards can beat the league-best Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, they will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Atlanta Braves, two teams with television pull that — forgive us, fans — just doesn’t stack up against the league’s giants.
And that, history shows, is often a recipe for workday games and afternoon start times.
For at least the last quarter-century, Major League Baseball has shunted smaller-market teams toward earlier, weekday start times, leaving games featuring higher-profile and deeper-pocketed franchises for the prime-time viewers. Over hundreds of playoff games, teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics, with smaller fan bases and less overall draw, have consistently featured among the most likely to land postseason play during the 9-to-5 workday, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis. The teams with the lowest percentage of workday games, meanwhile, are generally tops on Forbes Magazine’s list of most valuable franchises.
“Day games (expletive deleted),” said Michael Laaker of Fenton, while watching baseball with friends at Jack Patrick’s Bar and Grill in downtown St. Louis. “Everyone is at work.”
His buddies all agreed. They all preferred evening games that can be watched with good company — or watched, at all.
MLB’s use of workday playoff games is unique among major American sports. The NFL plays its postseason games only on weekends. NBA and NHL playoff games are in the evenings, with rare exceptions in last year’s pandemic-induced “bubble” conditions.
But baseball is in a “race against the winter clock,” speculated Patrick Rishe, a Washington University professor and the director of the school’s sports business program. And what smaller-market fans might see as cruelty is actually a cold, hard business decision, made to please sponsors, he said.
“There’s definitely going to be a difference between the prime-time eyeballs and the daytime eyeballs,” said Rishe. “When you’re MLB and you’re scheduling these games, you obviously want to maximize ratings for your advertisers. ... You’re going to want to reserve that prime-time window for the markets that are the largest.”
MLB did not comment for this story.
The Post-Dispatch examined start times, as listed by statistics website Baseball-Reference.com, of MLB playoff games going back to 1995 — the first year of the wild-card format and division series. The analysis did not include World Series games or single-elimination play-in games, since those games were all at night.
The results: The game’s richest franchises — the New York Yankees and Mets, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers — played less than 20% of their playoff games during the work week. The Yankees and Mets had less than 10% scheduled at those times.
At the other end of the spectrum, teams with the most postseason games on a workday, like the Rays (39.5%), Athletics (46.9%), Miami Marlins (57.1%), and Pittsburgh Pirates (60.0%), had lower Forbes values.
Even when adjusting out-of-time zone game times for hometown audiences, the Mets (15.2%), Yankees (16.0%), Cincinnati Reds (17.7%) and Cubs (20.0%) played the lowest percentages of postseason day games, with wealthy juggernauts like the Red Sox (25.9%) and Dodgers (28.7%) not far behind. And at the bottom of that list, again: the Pirates (60.0%), Toronto Blue Jays (61.9%), Marlins (64.3%) and Athletics (68.8%).
Meanwhile, the Dodgers (70.2%) and Angels (63.4%) had the sport’s highest percentages of their playoff games begin during the prime window between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the first pitch adjusted for the audience in their home time zone.
Several head-to-head examples bear out the trend, even in later rounds:
In the 2015 American League Championship Series, when the Kansas City Royals beat the Blue Jays to close in on their first championship in 30 years, they played multiple day games during the work week. By contrast, the 2015 National League Championship Series between the Cubs and Mets was lodged entirely in prime time. (The year before, the Royals won their first pennant in a generation in a home game that started at 3:08 p.m.)
And in the 2016 ALCS, Cleveland fans watched — or didn’t watch — a similar milestone unfold, when the Indians also beat Toronto to clinch their first World Series berth in two decades. But many fans likely missed key parts of the action, with the series’ final two games starting during traditional working hours. That same year, no daytime starts occurred in the 2016 NLCS between the Cubs and Dodgers.
The Cardinals have generally been treated well by the league, with 23.5% of their playoff contests falling as workday games, and 35.7% starting in the daytime in St. Louis, when converted to Central time — squarely the middle of the pack.
Still, the Cards have been victims, too. The team’s 2019 NLDS matchup against the Braves featured multiple daytime starts — including two during workdays — while the simultaneous Nationals-Dodgers series was always played at night.
And in 2015, even a first-round showdown with the rival Cubs was relegated to earlier start times, while alternatives like a Mets-Dodgers series was played exclusively in the evening hours.
Back at Jack Patrick’s, owner Kevin Liese said he’s alright with workday start times. They bring in lunch traffic.
“I don’t hate it,” he said. “People are gonna come to the game if they wanna come, no matter what time it is.”
As both a business owner and a fan, he said he’s just happy as long as the Cardinals make the playoffs.
“There’s no downside,” said Liese, “to making the postseason.”