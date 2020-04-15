Smithfield Foods shuts two more facilities, including a ham plant in Missouri

CHICAGO — Smithfield Foods Inc., the world’s largest pork processor, said on Wednesday it would shutter two U.S. plants that process bacon and ham, after closing a separate hog slaughterhouse because of an outbreak of the coronavirus among employees.

The latest shutdowns show the domino effect that can occur when the closure of a major slaughterhouse removes raw materials that are turned into food for consumers.

Smithfield, owned by China’s WH Group Ltd., is shuttering a plant that processes bacon and sausage in Cudahy, Wisconsin, for two weeks, according to a statement. A facility in Kansas City’s Martin City neighborhood that processes spiral and smoked hams will also close.

The plant, which employs more than 400 people, processes pork from the Smithfield slaughterhouse in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that the company closed indefinitely. More than 200 employees became infected with the coronavirus at the South Dakota slaughterhouse, which produces 4% to 5% of the nation’s pork.

“Without plants like Sioux Falls running, other further processing facilities like Martin City cannot function,” Smithfield Chief Executive Ken Sullivan said in a statement.