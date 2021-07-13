Smithfield Foods stops slaughtering pigs at its Smithfield, Va., plant

CHICAGO — Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork processor, will stop slaughtering pigs in America’s so-called ham capital, where the company was founded 85 years ago.

The end of slaughtering in Smithfield, Virginia, is the latest reconfiguration for the company’s namesake plant and follows a months-long internal review of its East Coast operations, Smithfield Foods said in a statement.

The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd., is shifting slaughtering to some of its 47 other U.S. facilities and spending $5 million to upgrade the Virginia plant to produce more packaged bacon, ham and other pork products, said Kiera Lombardo, chief administrative officer.

Smithfield is a major landowner in Missouri, with more than 130 company-owned farms and three feed mills, and operates several processing plants, including in Milan and Martin City.

Smithfield, Virginia, is a tourist destination based on its history as Smithfield Foods’ hometown and boasts a museum featuring the world’s oldest ham.

The company retooled the plant in 2019 to ship hog carcasses to China, the world’s top pork consumer, and again last year to supply more pork to U.S. customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.