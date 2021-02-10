Sniff test fails. St. Louis companies abandon effort to have dogs detect COVID-19

ELLISVILLE — Dogs will not have their day, this time. A plan to use man’s best friend to sniff out the coronavirus here collapsed on Tuesday.

A local businessman had won permission from city officials to take samples this week from residents at the parking lot of the Ellisville Athletic Association’s baseball fields. Jeff Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Medical USA and PFM Technologies, told the Ellisville City Council last week that his team would perform a nasal swab — and also collect a balloon’s worth of breath — from each participant, part of a clinical trial conducted by the companies.

The plan was to see if the balloon-trapped samples passed the sniff test, literally. Trained dogs at an unnamed facility would examine the balloon contents for traces of the virus. Mitchell said the technique had potential for high accuracy and a fast turnaround.

But the plan unraveled just days later. Mitchell blamed it first on technical difficulties — the scheduling software was not working properly, he said — and then on a lack of interest. But the public face of the companies, from names to phone numbers to addresses, also left a trail of confusion.

On Tuesday, just after noon, Mitchell wrote an email to the Post-Dispatch calling off the collection: