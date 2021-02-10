Sniff test fails. St. Louis companies abandon effort to have dogs detect COVID-19

ELLISVILLE — Dogs will not have their day, this time. A plan to use man’s best friend to sniff out the coronavirus here collapsed on Tuesday.
A local businessman had won permission from city officials to take samples this week from residents at the parking lot of the Ellisville Athletic Association’s baseball fields. Jeff Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Medical USA and PFM Technologies, told the Ellisville City Council last week that his team would perform a nasal swab — and also collect a balloon’s worth of breath — from each participant, part of a clinical trial conducted by the companies.
The plan was to see if the balloon-trapped samples passed the sniff test, literally. Trained dogs at an unnamed facility would examine the balloon contents for traces of the virus. Mitchell said the technique had potential for high accuracy and a fast turnaround.
But the plan unraveled just days later. Mitchell blamed it first on technical difficulties — the scheduling software was not working properly, he said — and then on a lack of interest. But the public face of the companies, from names to phone numbers to addresses, also left a trail of confusion.
On Tuesday, just after noon, Mitchell wrote an email to the Post-Dispatch calling off the collection:
“We are going to be dropping this site,” he wrote. “And probably the project as a whole.”
The idea of having dogs sniff for the virus is not novel. Dogs have checked for coronavirus-infected travelers at the airport in Helsinki, Finland. And starting in late January, the NBA’s Miami Heat began to allow limited attendance at its home games — as long as fans could pass a screening from virus-sniffing dogs.
Dogs can detect a variety of diseases, including cancers, malaria and infection. That stellar sense of smell has invited scientific interest since the early days of the pandemic.
German researchers published a study in July showing that dogs pick up pathogen-specific odors released by infected cells of a virally infected host’s body. A group of eight trained dogs smelled 1,012 samples, and detected coronavirus infections with 94% accuracy, the study said.
Still, Mitchell’s request of the Ellisville council sparked curiosity, and some confusion, when he sought approval last Wednesday to use the local parking lot for testing space.
“They mentioned balloons,” said Ellisville Mayor Mike Roemerman. “I thought it was part of the marketing.”
Roemerman didn’t know it was medically possible, he said. But he believed it: Ellisville police use dogs to detect drugs in cars, for instance.
Mitchell told the council that his companies’ technique would work differently than other systems, thanks to some “trade secret information.”
“We have a technology that allows dogs to detect COVID more accurately than other technologies, such as through nasal swabs,” Mitchell said at the meeting.
The company later said it had four dogs ready, each capable of handling up to 200 tests an hour in ideal circumstances — an impressive processing volume.
“I believe we have more test capacity than the state of Missouri does systemwide,” Mitchell told the Post-Dispatch.
Denise Bentele, a spokeswoman for the companies, said the testing was a “proof of concept” exercise meant to test “whether this new detection method works,” by comparing the results of the swab tests with the verdicts the dogs reached via balloon.
The companies and their testing partner — Beattie Method Testing — repeatedly declined to provide additional information about their operations, the dogs and the proposed tests.
State records show that all of the entities had been formed in recent months.
Beattie Method Testing lists an address of 2652 Hampton Avenue in St. Louis — the former home of Bobby’s Place, a hockey-themed bar that closed at the site. Post-Dispatch reporters who stopped at the location observed traffic cones outside the building, attached to signage about appointments — similar to those used at many drive-up testing sites. It was unclear what activities happened inside the building, where plywood, folding chairs, and an animal crate were visible through a window.
Meanwhile, a phone number listed on Beattie’s Facebook page first went to a company switchboard, but then connected to a man who said he was in North Carolina.
It’s unclear what contributed to Mitchell’s decision to shut down the testing site.
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said it was not responsible for closing the operation. State officials did not respond to requests for information about requirements to perform certain coronavirus tests, and the entities registered to conduct them.
Ellisville officials also said they did not bring an end to the effort, and said it seemed odd for the companies to abort their plan so suddenly.
“There’s nothing back here,” said Ellisville City Manager Bill Schwer, reached by phone Tuesday as he was arriving at the empty testing site. “You’d think they’d at least call us to say they’re pulling out.”
Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch and Mary Shapiro, special to the Post-Dispatch, contributed to this report.