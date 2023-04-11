ST. LOUIS — A manufacturing company is seeking to open a $100 million solar panel production facility in the St. Louis area that could create 250 new full-time jobs.

The company, NewCo. Manufacturing, has tapped regional business group Greater St. Louis Inc. for help in finding a site in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The company is looking to lease a 150,000-square-foot to 250,000-square-foot building on 3 acres for five years and expects to be in production in a year, according to a Greater St. Louis Inc. document obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

The company would hire 175 full-time employees in its first year of operations and another 75 in its second year, with the average wage at $25 an hour. The company plans to participate in a new federal program that incentivizes domestic clean energy manufacturing. Customers would also be able to take part in a 10% tax credit through the federal program, the document shows.

It's not clear where NewCo. Manufacturing is headquartered or who leads the business. A spokesman for Greater St. Louis Inc. declined to comment.

The search comes as activity for industrial real estate in the metro area has begun to slow from its record-setting pace in recent years, according to new research from commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Deal flow slowed in the first quarter of the year as companies leased the lowest amount of space since the end of 2019, CBRE found. About 98.5% of all manufacturing space in the region is occupied, though some 233,000 square feet was put back on the market in the first quarter of this year.