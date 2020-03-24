Some businesses still sending workers to the office, as the coronavirus forces them to write a new 'playbook'

ST. LOUIS — Major employers across the region have sent many workers home, but are still asking essential staff to go to the office, amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

While business has ground to a halt for many around St. Louis and across the U.S., a wide range of employers are still operating — particularly those providing goods and services deemed "essential."

The largely unprecedented situation means that many workplaces are writing a new "playbook" as they go, said Steve Lindsey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the natural gas utility Spire.

The key is implementing strategies that can shield both employees and the broader community from the spread of the virus.

Emerson, Boeing, Bayer, Purina and Ameren have all have told their personnel to work from home, if possible. Organizations like Bayer said that stance is now a company-wide policy, especially in "shelter-in-place" cities like St. Louis.

In cases when working from home is not possible, companies like Ameren and Spire, the St. Louis-based electricity and gas utilities, said that their line workers and field personnel, for instance, are taking special precautions to comply with protective measures.

